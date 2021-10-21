Broomhill shooting: everything we know so far about the Sheffield police incident

Police have cordoned off Broom Walk – the alleyway that connects to Broomspring Close and Gell Street, in Broomhill, and goes past the playground at Springfield primary school – and have been searching the scene for evidence this morning.

Officers arrived at the scene after neighbours reported ‘four or five’ loud bangs last night, which some believed to be fireworks while others identified them as gunshots.

One mum who lives nearby said: "Last night before 10pm we heard what sounded like gunshots, boom boom boom.

Investigators at the scene on Broom Walk

"My child said they were at the window and they saw a man running away. I told them to come away from the glass."

Another resident said: "I thought I heard fireworks. It was loud enough I thought someone was throwing things against my window."

What have the police said?

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 9:25pm yesterday (Wednesday 20 October) to reports of shots fired in Gell Street, Sheffield.

“A disturbance was reported between two groups of men in which shots were reportedly fired.

“Police attended the scene and found evidence consistent with firearms discharge.

“Later, at around 10pm, police received reports of a group of men fighting in Broom Walk.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved and officers remain at the scene whilst they conduct their investigation.”

Additional police patrols are taking place in the area to provide residents with reassurance.

Was anybody injured?

At the moment there have been no injuries reported by police or ambulance services as a result of either the shooting ot the fighting.

Has anybody been arrested?

At the moment enquiries are ongoing and police are on the lookout for the men believed to have been involved in the shooting and the fighting.

Is there anything you can do to help?

If you have any information that might help police officers in their enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 938 of 20 October.