Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 5 how Devlin Keane, aged 30, of Sandstone Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, ran a red light at the Hanover Street junction, in Broomhall, Sheffield, before colliding with the driver’s side of a milkman’s vehicle.

Judge Michael Slater told Keane: “You drove through a red light resulting in your vehicle colliding with the side of his car thereby causing him serious injuries including a compound skull fracture and broken ribs.”

The judge acknowledged Keane had tended to the injured milkman but he pointed out that the defendant had gone on to kick and threaten another man who had tried to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a dangerous Sheffield motorist crashed into the side of a milkman's vehicle and threatened another man as he tried to help. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Richard Sheldon, prosecuting, said Keane had been at The Viper Rooms before he drove along Hanover Street without stopping at a red light and hit the driver's side of the milk wagon.

Mr Sheldon confirmed Keane also kicked and threatened another man as he tried to help following the collision on June 17, 2019.

The milkman had lost consciousness and suffered a compound, right orbital fracture, injured ribs and a spinal injury, according to Mr Sheldon, and he had to spend two nights in hospital and has since struggled with his confidence.

Mr Sheldon said it is not suggested Keane was under the influence of alcohol or that he had been driving at excessive speed.

He added that civil and insurance proceedings are underway concerning applications for compensation on behalf of the milkman.

Keane, who has no previous convictions, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and admitted using threatening behaviour.

Jonathan Sandiford QC said Keane is remorseful and regretful and has since done everything possible to lead a responsible life.

Mr Sandiford added: “If he needed to grow up a little he has done so and he has responded in a responsible manner by keeping up his efforts at work and remaining responsible.”