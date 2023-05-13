‘Irresponsible’ dog owners have been blamed after a sheep was brutally attacked and killed in a South Yorkshire field.

The death happened over the recent bank holiday weekend, and is being investigated by police, with officers warning dog owners they could be jailed if their pets attack sheep.

Officers say the bank holiday weekend saw more people enjoying the countryside across South Yorkshire, but that had come at a cost to the sheep which they believe was attacked by a dog.

Ahead of the Coronation bank holiday weekend South Yorkshire Police rural crime officers had warned dog owners to be responsible following two sheep in Langsett suffering serious injuries from dogs out of control.

Now they think an animal killed at the weekend lost its life following serious injuries caused by an unknown dog. They are keen to identify the dog and owner and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Rural Crime Officer PC Paul Jameson said: “The sheep was found dead on Monday morning (May 8) by the farmer in the Brook House Bridge area of Langsett. The sheep had injuries consistent with being attacked by a dog, and is highly unlikely they could have been caused by another animal.

“The sheep had serious wounds to its neck, which ultimately caused its death. This unnecessary suffering to the sheep, as well as the financial loss to the farmer is a result of an irresponsible dog owner.

“We are privileged to have beautiful areas of countryside to enjoy, but enjoying them shouldn’t come at the cost of an animal’s life. By simply keeping your dog on a lead during this time of year and keeping to designated paths, you can protect the livestock out enjoying the grass.”

Police have issued these pictures of a sheep which was killed during the bank holiday near Langett, South Yorkshire. ‘Irresponsible’ dog owners have been blamed

‘Sheep worrying’ is an offence in which dogs can be seized and destroyed and owners can face fines and in some cases imprisonment.

PC Jameson added: “If anyone has any information about this incident, I urge you to report it to us via email- [email protected] If you’re enjoying the countryside and see a dog causing distress to animals please report it, and gather has much information as possible as safe to do so, about the dog and owner.”