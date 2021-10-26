She was travelling from Sheffield to Doncaster on Wednesday, September 29 when she was sexually assaulted by a male passenger between 10.07pm and 10.46pm.

British Transport Police said the man had boarded the train at Sheffield and alighted at Doncaster.

The force today issued a CCTV appeal in an attempt to track down her attacker.

British Transport Police want to speak to the man pictured after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train between Sheffield and Doncaster

It said officers want to speak to the man pictured in these CCTV images, as they believe he may have information which could help with their investigation.

Officers are also appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 667 of September 29.

