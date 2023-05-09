On Sunday, April 23, a nine-year-old boy was assaulted by a man he was travelling with onboard the 9.31am service from London St Pancras to Sheffield, between 11am and 12.46pm.
The service was met by officers at Derby Railway Station following reports by passengers.
A 42-year-old man was arrested and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 2300045510.