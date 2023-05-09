News you can trust since 1887
British Transport Police: Appeal for witnesses after child assaulted onboard London to Sheffield train

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a nine-year-old child was assaulted onboard a train travelling from London to Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 9th May 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:42 BST

On Sunday, April 23, a nine-year-old boy was assaulted by a man he was travelling with onboard the 9.31am service from London St Pancras to Sheffield, between 11am and 12.46pm.

The service was met by officers at Derby Railway Station following reports by passengers.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A child was assaulted onboard a train service from London St Pancreas to Sheffield on Sunday, April 23.A child was assaulted onboard a train service from London St Pancreas to Sheffield on Sunday, April 23.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 2300045510.