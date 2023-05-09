Officers are appealing for witnesses after a nine-year-old child was assaulted onboard a train travelling from London to Sheffield.

On Sunday, April 23, a nine-year-old boy was assaulted by a man he was travelling with onboard the 9.31am service from London St Pancras to Sheffield, between 11am and 12.46pm.

The service was met by officers at Derby Railway Station following reports by passengers.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A child was assaulted onboard a train service from London St Pancreas to Sheffield on Sunday, April 23.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

