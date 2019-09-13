British man arrested after shooting outside popular Benidorm nightclub
A British man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after a shooting outside a Benidorm nightspot popular with Brit tourists, according to reports.
The 46-year-old was held near the scene of the shooting as he tried to flee in a rented getaway car following the ‘shooting’ of a doorman outside a club in the Spanish resort’s Little England area, The Sun has reported.
The doorman, a 36-year-old Romanian was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg after helping police capture the Brit.
Local reports said the gunman fired at his victim after being refused entry to Jokers, a bar popular with Brits, because he was drunk.
He is understood to have gone to his vehicle to fetch the weapon before returning and shooting the doorman at around 1am on Wednesday.
A town hall spokesman confirmed: “Around 1am a vehicle drove up to the nightspot and shots were fired from the car which ended with a doorman being hit in the leg with a bullet.
“Police in the area were alerted and a suspect was arrested near the scene.”
A National Police spokesman confirmed: “A British man aged 46 has been arrested over a shooting outside a nightspot in Benidorm.”