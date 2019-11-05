‘Bright and promising’ Sheffield student took his own life, inquest hears

Sheffield Coroner's Court, where the inquest was held.

Moazul Islam, aged 23, from Nottingham, was found unresponsive at his student accommodation at the Study Inn on The Moor in Sheffield city centre on June 30 this year.

At an inquest into his death at Sheffield Coroners’ Court today, the court heard the Sheffield Hallam University student had a history of depression, but had denied having suicidal thoughts.

In recording a verdict of suicide, assistant coroner David Urpeth said he was satisfied that Mr Islam had intended to take his own life.

Earlier, the court heard written testimony from Mr Islam’s GPs at the Bakersfield Medical Centre in Nottingham.

They reported he had attended the surgery on numerous occasions between August 2017 and June 2019, including three times over depression or anxiety.

At his first attendance in August 2017, his father said his son had become ‘withdrawn and quiet’, but Mr Islam denied being depressed or anxious.

Then, in May 2019, Mr Islam attended the medical centre with his sister, reporting physical symptoms of anxiety, shortness of breath and stabbing pains in his chest.

He said he felt anxious ‘a lot of the time’, was worried about his university work and found living back at home ‘difficult’, but denied having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, which he said were ‘against his religion’.

The medical notes describe a ‘long discussion’ about treatment options, including the antidepressant Mirtazapine, and he was given information about self-referring to a counselling service.

On his final visit to his doctor on June 4 - again with his sister - Mr Islam again denied having thoughts of suicide or self-harm and discussed his future at university, with his doctor concluding he ‘seemed comfortable and had good insight’.

In concluding the inquest, Mr Urpeth said that while it was clear Mr Islam had struggled with mental health problems in the last years of his life, his death was nonetheless very sad.

He added: “His death is a tragedy for him and all those he leaves behind. I offer my condolences to his friends and family.”

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesperson said: "Moazul was a bright and promising student and his death shocked and saddened the university community.