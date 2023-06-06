A man avoided jail today over an incident in which he hit his neighbour around the head with a golf club over a bin dispute.

A row over bins between neighbours erupted into violence

It has led to one of the neighbours putting their home of 20 years up for sale.

And an order has been imposed banning any contact, except through a solicitor, for a period of 10 years.

Brett Howarth, aged 45, of Hawshaw Lane, Barnsley, became involved in a violent dispute over the placement of his neighbour’s bins on July 23, 2021, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The argument, which had been ongoing, was reignited that day when Howarth and his neighbour, Denise Goddard, argued over where she had left her bin on their shared driveway.

The heard that Howarth called his neighbour’s son, Alec, a “benefit scrounger” during the row.

Prosecutor Katherine White said that as Alec tried to walk away, he was followed up the drive by Howarth. Ms Goddard saw a scuffle between her son and Howarth and became involved herself.

Ms White, prosecuting, said: “During the incident, Howarth picked up a golf club and hit Alec around the head with it. As he attempted to hit Alec again, the club came loose and he hit Denise in the thigh.”

Howarth had also tried to pin Alec to the floor, she said. Both parties contacted the police following the incident.

His mum was not treated for injuries but had a 10cm by 12cm bruise on her thigh, the court heard.

In a victim statement Alec said that he had felt “extremely intimidated and that he had had to protect himself and his mother”.

His mum said in her victim statement that she feels watched when she is in her garden and has felt it necessary to put the house she has lived in for more than 20 years up for sale.

She said that she used to be a confident person but is now taking antidepressants and feels that she can’t leave her house.

Defence barrister Matthew Burdon said: “Howarth regrets and wishes to apologise for his actions, though has not been able to make a formal apology due to the strict rules of his bail. He had never intended to use the golf club other than to threaten Alec, but he accepts that it was used to cause violence.”

He stated that Howarth had never intended to use the club against Ms Goddard, and that he had believed he was acting in self defence during the incident.

He added: “The defendant has never been in this situation before and is not a man of violence. He is a man who will never find himself before these courts again.”

Mr Burdon said that Howarth is trying to do his best to live alongside his neighbours.

Haworth had previously pleaded guilty to affray.

Judge Sarah Wright sentenced him a 12 month community order and 15 days of rehabilitation activity.