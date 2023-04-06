One of two courageous victims who were abused by a jailed sex-offender has told how his abuser smashed a child’s trust into pieces.

Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Louis Maidment, formerly of Hinde House Lane, Sheffield, was found guilty of four counts of raping a child aged under 13 and one count of inciting a child aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and on April 4 he was sentenced to nine years of custody.

In July 2019, the abuse was reported to the police and 28-year-old Maidment was questioned and despite denying the offences he was later found guilty of all five charges laid against him.

In a victim impact statement read in court, one of the victims said: “As a child I have gravitated towards those who I have needed support from as and when I needed it. What happened to me, made me question this and how I could keep myself safe.

Pictured is Louis Maidment, aged 28, of Hinde House Lane, Firth Park, Sheffield, who was found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court of historical sex offences including four counts of raping a child aged under 13 and one count of causing a child aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity and he was later sentenced to nine years of custody.

“The whole thing has made me question my self-worth right to adulthood. I just hope I can gain some closure now from this and move forward.”

The second victim added: “Due to the events that transpired with Maidment I have suffered immensely for years. I find it’s very difficult for me to form meaningful connections with people. I can’t trust anybody anymore and see them as potential threats.

“He controlled, humiliated, and harmed me physically and mentally. I hope he learns that his actions have consequences and that no one should ever have to be subjected to that abuse.”

South Yorkshire Police also stated that one of the two victims who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Louis Maidment also stated: “He took a child’s trust and smashed it into pieces.”

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Susannah Taylor, who led the investigation, said: “These victims had their childhood stripped away from them due to Maidment’s actions and on top of the sexual abuse he put them through, he also used physical violence to further scare them.