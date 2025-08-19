‘Brave’ victim turns in 70-year-old sexual abuser from Rotherham

A woman who was abused as a child under the age of 14, has bravely secured justice more than two decades later, after her testimony saw a 70-year-old man jailed.

Terrence Mite, of Hartington Close, Rotherham, was found guilty of nine sexual offences following a six-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

His offending against the girl took place during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The abuse only came to light in April 2022, when the victim reported the years of trauma she had suffered.

An investigation was launched by officers in South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Rotherham Protecting Vulnerable People’ team.

On Thursday (14 August), Mite was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison after being convicted of six counts of inciting a girl under the age of 14 to commit an act of gross indecency, and three counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14.

Detective Sergeant Emma Brumby said Mite showed selfishness in refusing to admit his crimes, forcing the victim to relive her ordeal during the trial.

She said: “Mite preyed on a young girl and then refused to admit his responsibility, forcing the victim to re-live the years of trauma during a trial.”

The detective sergeant also commended the victim’s bravery: "I would like to highlight the courage of the victim in this case. The bravery she displayed has resulted in a dangerous man being put behind bars.”

She continued: “This result is vital in showing other survivors of sexual abuse that when they come forward, they will be listened to and treated with respect through every step of the prosecution process.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed there is no custody image of Mite, as he attended custody voluntarily - which is standard procedure in such cases.