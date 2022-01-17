Bradley Ward to be sentenced today for murder of Sheffield dad Ricky Collins

Ricky Collins was killed in March this year when Bradley Ward, of Frecheville, pulled up in a car alongside the Sheffield dad’s van in Killamarsh, got out and stabbed him.

The 31-year-old suffered two serious stab wounds to his body and arm before he staggered down the road and collapsed.

He was taken to hospital but died just after midnight on March 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Ward is to be sentenced today over the murder of Sheffield man Ricky Collins

The sentencing of Ward, aged 24, is due to take place at Derby Crown Court today, and follows a three week trial which ended with the guilty verdict back in December last year.

Ward had previously pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming he had acted in self-defence.

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral procession of Ricky Collins in May this year.