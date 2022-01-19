Bradley Ward: Killer spends court hearing with head on table as he is jailed for murder of Ricky Collins
Bradley Ward could not look up as a judge told him the devastation he had caused for Ricky Collins’ family.
Instead, the 24-year-old spent much of the court hearing that saw him jailed for 23 years with his forehead resting on the table in front of him.
Appearing via a live video link from prison, Ward sighed ahead of the hearing today – but once it began, he struggled to look up, and stayed silent.
It was only when Judge Robert Egbuna told Ward he would spend the next two decades in prison did the 24-year-old say anything...simply “23 years, I’ve got that”.
He then stood up and impatiently knocked on the interview room door to be let out, leaving his father, David Ward, as well as cousin Martin Mongan, to be sentenced for assisting him while he was on the run.
While he waited to be let out, his mother, Kelly Ward, could be heard sobbing in the court room.
It marks the end of a court case punctuated with gasps and sobs throughout its running.
On the day of his conviction in December, Ward himself called out to Ricky Collins’ family, saying: “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to kill him.”
The guilty verdict itself was met with gasps from the public gallery.
And during impact statements provided by Ricky’s heartbroken famiy, the judge had to ask if they were okay to continue as they cried sorrowfully in the witness dock.
All that is left is to see if Kelly Ward will also be jailed alongside her son, husband and her husband’s cousin at her sentencing on January 26.