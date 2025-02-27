A search has been launched for a man wanted by police as part of investigations into a range of incidents including fraud and assault.

South Yorkshire Police has released pictures of Bradley Scott, aged 37, in a bid to track him town and want to hear from anyone who knows where he is.

Scott, 37, is wanted in connection with allegations of fraud, harassment, causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Police said in a statement: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Scott recently or knows where he may be staying.

“He is understood to have links to Sheffield and Rotherham.

“He is described as approximately 5ft 4ins tall, with short brown/black hair and beard stubble. He has tattoos on both sides of his neck, as well as on each hand.”

Police say if you see Scott, you should not approach him, but instead call 999.

If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 917 of 21 February 2025 when you get in touch.