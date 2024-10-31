A Sheffield paedophile who preyed on children has been jailed after being found guilty of five sex offences, including rape.

Bradley Naylor, aged 30, was found guilty of five non-recent sexual offences after victims bravely came forward and disclosed the abuse Naylor subjected them to, which South Yorkshire Police described as “horrific”.

Bradley Naylor, from Sheffield, has been found guilty of sex offences including rape | SYP

The offences against two children took place between May 2007 and May 2013, with some occurring when Naylor was under the age of 18 himself.

His victims bravely came forward, resulting in Naylor being arrested and later charged.

Detective Sergeant Jack Smith, from South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Internet Sexual Offences Team’ said: "I would like to commend the bravery of the victims in this case, coming forward to disclose the disgusting actions of Naylor.

"No child should ever be a victim of sexual assault and rape and I hope the bravery they have shown in coming forward helps others do the same."

Naylor, of Rockingham Street, Sheffield, was found guilty at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on June 14, 2024 and sentenced at the same court yesterday (October 29).

He received a four year custodial sentence for the rape of a boy under 13, assault of a boy under 13 by touching, assault of a girl under 13 by touching, attempt sexual assault on a female and sexual assault on a female.

All victims of sexual offences have a legal right to life long anonymity. It is a criminal offence to name them or share any information which may lead to them being identified.