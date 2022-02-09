Bradley Hardy, described by his loved one as a “gentle giant”, died following a collision on Manvers Way, at the junction of Cawood Drive, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, on Sunday, January 9.

The motorbike he was riding was involved in a crash with a red Ford Fiesta, with the driver – an 18 year old man –arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Bradley Hardy was killed in a collision in Wath-upon-Dearne. His funeral details have now been released

He has since been released under investigation as the police probe into the tragedy continues.

Bradley was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision, but despite the best efforts of medics could not be saved.

His grieving family describe Bradley as ‘popular and loved’ and have released a heartfelt tribute to their much-loved son, grandson, uncle and brother.

It reads: “From the family of the very much loved and dearly missed Mr Bradley Lewis Hardy, we are truly heartbroken and life will never be the same without our happy, loving, caring, polite son, grandson, brother and uncle.

“Bradley was loved by so many they are no words to describe the pain we are going through as a family. Fly high our gentle giant until we meet again.

“We would like to thank everybody for all their kind words and contributions following Bradley’s death, it means a lot at this very sad time.

“Our thanks are also extended to PC Karen Gunnill for all her help and support at this very difficult time, we very much appreciate it.”

Bradley’s funeral service is to be held at St Thomas’ Church in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, at 1.30pm on Friday, February 11.

A celebration of Bradley’s life will then be held the Pocket Snooker and Sports Bar in Wath-upon-Dearne.