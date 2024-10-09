Bradfield Road Hillsborough: Police arrest man over 'threats to kill', after incident on Sheffield street
Officers were sent to Bradfield Road in Hillsborough after receiving reports on Monday, October 7, shortly after 10pm, of a man behaving aggressively towards members of the public.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, drug offence, and sexual assault.
“On October 8, he was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, threats to commit criminal damage, threats to kill, and a further public order offence.
“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
