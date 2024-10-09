Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of ‘threats to kill’, among other alleged offences, after police were called to a street in Sheffield.

Officers were sent to Bradfield Road in Hillsborough after receiving reports on Monday, October 7, shortly after 10pm, of a man behaving aggressively towards members of the public.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, drug offence, and sexual assault.

“On October 8, he was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, threats to commit criminal damage, threats to kill, and a further public order offence.

“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”