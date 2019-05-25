Six children were taken to hospital following an incident in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, yesterday at 7.30am.

Flowers at the scene.

Among them were two boys, aged 14 and 13, who sadly died.

The four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, remained in hospital last night.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Friends of the boys have been coming to and from the scene in floods of tears with their parents to lay tributes today.

Forensics officers. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

One girl, aged 12, described them as “two lovely lads” and told how one of them had raised money for a cancer charity in honour of a friend who had the disease.

She added that they liked football and video games, before breaking down and saying: “They always used to look out for you.

“Everyone is devastated.”

Forensics officers arrive at a property. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Her mum, aged 45, described the boys as “polite” before adding that her daughter “was crying all night” over the tragedy.

“It is heartbreaking for everyone.”

Jonathan Campbell, aged 50, who lives close to the scene did not know the children but still left flowers.

He said: “It is heartbreaking, really sad. It is bad when anyone dies but especially kids.”

A woman who left flowers at the scene posted on Facebook: “although I don’t know this family my heart goes out to those poor children and the family.

“(I am) praying for the remaining children. What a sad sad day for all involved. My son passed the policeman the flowers and even he had tears in his eyes.”

On one ocassion today a woman got out of a taxi in floods of tears, put down some flowers, and then quickly left as though she couldn’t bear to be at the scene for too long.

In addition to the flowers, balloons, one reading ‘thinking of you’, and several teddy bears have also been left.

As many as 15 police cars, at least four ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene yesterday.

Post mortem examinations to establish how the boys came about their deaths were expected to take place last night.

Police are yet to release further details about the circumstances of the incident.

Officers are expected to remain at the scene over the weekend as their investigations continue.

A huge cordon has been reduced in size since yesterday but is still in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.