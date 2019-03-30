Boy missing for more than a week

South Yorkshire Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week.

Christian Nkurunziza, who also goes by the name ‘Prince’, was last seen by family on Tuesday, March 19 around Canklow Road, in Rotherham.

Christian Nkurunziza has been found safe and well

He is described as being 6ft 4ins tall and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit, a white hooded top, a black coat and trainers.

Christian also has connections in the Humberside area and is believed to be there.

If you have any information, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number 219 of 20 March 201.