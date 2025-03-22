A boy aged 15 has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack on a woman.

Police have charged the youngster after an incident on Thursday evening, in North Derbyshire, but he cannot legally be named because of his age.

Derbyshire Constabulary said today: “We were called to reports that a woman had been assaulted on Thursday 20 March at approximately 6.45pm a woman on the Five Pits Trail in Holmewood, near to the Tibshelf Road entrance.

“Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy at 7.30pm in Holmewood and he was taken into police custody.

“Yesterday (21 March) the boy was charged with attempted murder and remanded into police custody.”

The youngster appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning (22 March) where he was further remanded.

Police say they are putting in place patrols near the where the incident happened.

Det Insp Darren Rumbelow said: “Since the incident local officers have been conducting patrols in the area, however, there is no identified on going risk to the public.

“The teenager arrested cannot be named due to legal restrictions which do not allow for anyone charged with an offence under the age of 18 to be identified.

“We would urge everyone to abide by that law to ensure that no issues are caused to the legal process and further updates will be given as and when they are available.

He added: “If you are concerned about the incident, or any other matters in the area, then you can contact the force, and this will form part of the patrol plan for the local policing team.”

