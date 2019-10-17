Boy assaulted by group of teens in Sheffield city centre
A boy was reportedly assaulted by a group of teenagers, who set upon him outside Sheffield Cathedral.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 15:42 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 15:45 pm
The 14-year-old victim was approached by the unknown males on Church Street before being assaulted on Monday at around 5.30pm.
He was taken to hospital with facial injuries, which are not believed to be serious.
Police, who have yet to make any arrests, have asked anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 668 of October 14.