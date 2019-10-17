Boy assaulted by group of teens in Sheffield city centre

A boy was reportedly assaulted by a group of teenagers, who set upon him outside Sheffield Cathedral.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 15:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th October 2019, 15:45 pm

The 14-year-old victim was approached by the unknown males on Church Street before being assaulted on Monday at around 5.30pm.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

Read More

Read More
Man charged with cruelty to dog in Barnsley street
Emergency services outside Sheffield Cathedral after a 14-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police, who have yet to make any arrests, have asked anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 668 of October 14.