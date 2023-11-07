Swallownest crime: Boy arrested for car theft and robbery after teenager injured in Rotherham village
A teenager was treated in hospital after being assaulted and robbed in a Rotherham village.
Police were called to High Street, Swallownest at 5.40pm on Sunday, following reports of an assault. It was found that the boy’s phone had been stolen after he was assaulted. The phone was located nearby a short time later. The victim had left the scene prior to the arrival of officers and made his own way to hospital. He suffered non-life threatening or life-changing injuries during the incident.
Shortly after 11pm that evening a vehicle, reported as stolen from Barnsley, failed to stop for officers in the Swallownest area.
Police said they launched a pursuit and brought it to a stop on Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of vehicle and other driving offences, and later further arrested for the robbery.