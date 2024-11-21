Boy arrested at 2am in police operation to stop suspected stolen car 'linked to Sheffield burglary'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The youngster, described by South Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group as aged 16, was arrested after a white Volkswagen Golf was seen being driving ‘suspiciously’ near Mosborough at around 2.10am yesterday.
After briefly driving across the border into Derbyshire, the car returned to Mosborough, with Derbyshire Police also joining the policing operation to stop the car.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Working in partnership with Derbyshire Constabulary, a stinger was deployed to slow the car and it stopped of its own accord.
“It is understood the car was stolen during a burglary in the S8 area of Sheffield earlier this week.
“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, burglary and possession of a knife/ bladed article.”
The S8 postcode district includes areas such as Beauchief, Meersbook, Norton, Greenhill, Lowedges and Jordanthorpe.
South Yorkshire Police described the operation as ‘proactive and collaborative roads policing work’.