Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police arrested a boy, aged 16, after a police operation in the early hours to stop a car ‘linked to a burglary’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster, described by South Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group as aged 16, was arrested after a white Volkswagen Golf was seen being driving ‘suspiciously’ near Mosborough at around 2.10am yesterday.

After briefly driving across the border into Derbyshire, the car returned to Mosborough, with Derbyshire Police also joining the policing operation to stop the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car, with its tyre flat after the stinger was used. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Working in partnership with Derbyshire Constabulary, a stinger was deployed to slow the car and it stopped of its own accord.

“It is understood the car was stolen during a burglary in the S8 area of Sheffield earlier this week.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, burglary and possession of a knife/ bladed article.”

The S8 postcode district includes areas such as Beauchief, Meersbook, Norton, Greenhill, Lowedges and Jordanthorpe.

South Yorkshire Police described the operation as ‘proactive and collaborative roads policing work’.