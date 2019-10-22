Boy accused of stabbing bus driver in Sheffield city centre appears at court
A 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing a bus driver during a series of incidents alleged to have taken place in Sheffield city centre has been brought before the city’s Crown Court.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Sarah Wright at Sheffield Crown Court earlier today.
He denied all five charges he faces during an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 8.
A trial date has now been fixed for March 31 next year.
The charges relate to four separate incidents said to have occurred during the afternoon of Sunday, October 6 this year.
The boy has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an incident outside the Crucible Theatre, in which a bus driver was allegedly stabbed.
This is believed to have been the last of the four incidents.
He has also been charged with the robbery of a 15-year-old boy, as well as the attempted robbery of a second individual in a separate incident alleged to have taken place outside a city centre ‘cinema complex’.
The boy also faces charges of threatening behaviour and threatening a person with a bladed article, relating to another incident said to have taken place at Sheffield Hallam University.
Judge Wright remanded the boy into custody until his next scheduled appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on November 27.