“Ricky died far too young in a senseless attack,” the family of a 31-year-old dad stabbed to death in Sheffield have said, after a teenage boy was found guilty of his murder.

Richard Dentith was found unconscious on Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, at around 2.50am on Thursday, April 7, 2022 and pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination subsequently concluded Richard, fondly known as ‘Ricky,’ had died of a single stab wound

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said CCTV obtained by the force showed a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, chased Richard, of Manchester, near to a mosque on the street and attacked him before making off.

The boy has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of Ricky’s murder since last month, and a jury found him guilty of the shocking crime this afternoon (Wednesday, March 15).

Richard Dentith, fondly known as 'Ricky', was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave at 2.52am on April 7, 2022

Speaking in a statement, Ricky’s family said: “Ricky died far too young in a senseless attack and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. His young son will now grow up without the support of the father he loved very much. Whilst today’s verdict comes as a relief that justice has been served, it will not bring Ricky back.

“This loss goes far beyond our own family. The fact that yet another young life full of potential has been taken by knife crime on the UK streets is a sad indictment of our society.”

They added: “Ricky had many obstacles to overcome in his life and he struggled at times. However, he was to us, first and foremost, a much-loved son, brother and father. He had three main loves in his life, his young son, sport, and cooking delicious food. He was hard working, a caring father, skilled sportsman and a talented chef.”

“Our thanks go to South Yorkshire Police and their forensic team for conducting a diligent and thorough investigation in the lead-up to this trial. We would also like to thank the legal team for their comprehensive preparation and presentation of the case for the prosecution,” the family added.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing health issues made worse by the stress of Richard’s violent death, and travel distances involved, we have had to follow court proceedings remotely. We are therefore grateful for the regular communication and outstanding support we have received through the police liaison officer,” they continued.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons, leading the investigation, said after the boy’s conviction: “This was an awful attack and is a stark reminder of the reality of knife crime and how one man’s life can be lost and a family’s hearts broken just from one stab wound. Knife crime remains one of our biggest priorities.

“A team of detectives have put a huge amount of work into this case to make sure Richard’s murderer was brought to justice.

“The killer has not taken any responsibility for his actions and told numerous lies throughout this whole process, including blaming the victim for causing his own death and stating he was the ‘aggressor’.

“He declined to comment throughout his interview but later gave one account in his defence statement which he then backtracked on when giving evidence.

“Our thoughts remain with Richard’s family who are understandably still devastated and have had to endure an 10 day trial after the teenager pleaded not guilty.”