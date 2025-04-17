Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy, aged 17, has been charged with possession of gun, GBH and making threats with a blade.

He and four other men have been charged with a range of offences as part of a South Yorkshire Police investigation into reports of organised criminality across South Yorkshire.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of GBH and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested on Friday, March 28, 2025 on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking concerning sexual exploitation, South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon (Thursday, April 3, 2025) | Adobe

The four men charged are:

Christopher Baulk, 35, of Woodland Terrace, Barnsley, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of GBH, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled drug, and threaten a person with a blade in a public place.

Joshua Redfearn, 24, of Doncaster Road, Barnsley, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of GBH and threaten a person with a blade in a public place.

Kieran Roebuck, 28, of Charity Street, Barnsley, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, GBH and threaten a person with a blade in a public place.

Ashley Thompson, 35, of no fixed abode, is charged with intimidating a witness.

All five suspects been remanded in custody and are expected to appear before Sheffield Crown Court in May.

