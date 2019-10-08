Boy, 17, charged with robbing teenager outside Greggs moments before bus driver stabbing
A teenager has been charged with a robbery outside Greggs as well as the stabbing of a bus driver in Sheffield city centre.
The 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbing a teenager as he stood outside Greggs on Fargate at around 1pm on Sunday, October 7.
He has also been charged with the stabbing of a 40-year-old bus driver on Arundel Gate just minutes later.
The driver was stabbed in his back and leg in what is believed to have been an attempted robbery which escalated.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with a total of six offences including robbery, attempted robbery, section 18 wounding with intent and affray.
The charges of robbery, attempted robbery and affray relate to incidents which took place in the two hours prior to the reported stabbing.
The boy, who has been remanded in custody since Sunday, is due to appear before Magistrates' this morning.