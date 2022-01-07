London Road, near the city centre, was closed after officers were called to reports of an altercation today, Friday, January 7, at around 3.25pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a 16-year-old involved in an altercation and it looks like he’s been stabbed.

London Road, Sheffield, where a 16-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed in an altercation on Friday, January 7

“He’s been taken to hospital but his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

Speaking at around 7.30pm, he said part of the road remained closed.

The incident is understood to have happened close to the junctions with Bennett Street and Randall Place.

Police said enquiries were ongoing and nobody had yet been arrested in connection with the assault.