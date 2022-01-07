Boy, 16, taken to hospital after reported stabbing on London Road in Sheffield
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after reportedly being stabbed on a busy Sheffield road.
London Road, near the city centre, was closed after officers were called to reports of an altercation today, Friday, January 7, at around 3.25pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a 16-year-old involved in an altercation and it looks like he’s been stabbed.
Read More
“He’s been taken to hospital but his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”
Speaking at around 7.30pm, he said part of the road remained closed.
The incident is understood to have happened close to the junctions with Bennett Street and Randall Place.
Police said enquiries were ongoing and nobody had yet been arrested in connection with the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 490 of January 7. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.