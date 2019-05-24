Boy, 16, set to appear at court accused of bringing knife and screwdriver into Sheffield school
A 16-year-old boy is set to appear at court tomorrow, accused of bringing a knife and a screwdriver into a Sheffield school.
The alleged incident took place on March 11 this year.
The boy is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning, charged with two counts of possessing an article with a blade or sharply pointed article on school premises.
Due to the boy’s age, and a reporting restriction set to be placed on the case, we are prevented from naming the defendant or including any details, such as his address or the school where the alleged offending took place, that could lead to his identification.
A spokesman for the school in question said: “As legal process is currently ongoing it would not be appropriate for the academy to provide any detail other than to say that the student has since been dealt with in line with our behavioural and safeguarding policies. The safety and wellbeing of all our students is our number one priority.”