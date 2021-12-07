The Star revealed last week how a number of people had reportedly been assaulted, several cars were stolen and a number of homes were burgled during last Thursday night and the morning of Friday, December 3.

The crimes reportedly affected people and their property in Norfolk Park, Meersbrook, Heeley and Fulwood, and police said at the time that while thankfully nobody had been seriously inured they understood what happened had caused great public concern.

South Yorkshire Police said two people have now been arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a number of robberies and burglaries which reportedly happened in the Folwood and Norfolk Park areas of Sheffield overnight on Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, including five burglaries, two robberies, attempted robbery, going equipped, assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

His arrest relates to a number of incidents overnight on Thursday into Friday and also some alleged additional offences between December 1 and 5.

A 17-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery after reports of a robbery at 2.10am on the morning of Saturday, December 4 on Commonside, Sheffield.

Both have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Liam Milner said: “Many of these alleged incidents happened overnight between Thursday and Friday – mainly in the Fulwood and Norfolk Park areas of the city and caused understandable concern.

“Since then our officers have been working non-stop to investigate them.”