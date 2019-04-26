A boy, 16, has been arrested as part of a police probe into an incident of indecent exposure in a Rotherham park.

The teenager was quizzed by detectives investigating an incident alleged to have taken place in Clifton Park on Monday, April 15.

He was held on suspicion of outraging public decency and later bailed.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any similar incidents in the area recently.

Police and park ranger patrols have been stepped up.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 552 of April 15.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.