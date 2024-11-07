Boy, 16, among four arrested after stolen car traced to Meadowhall car park
A 16-year-old boy is among four people who have been arrested after a stolen car was traced to a car park in Meadowhall.
The vehicle was caught on cameras being driven around Sheffield and Rotherham during the afternoon of Sunday, November 3, between 1pm and 2pm.
It was later recovered from a car park in Meadowhall, and a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a man, 18, were arrested.
They have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The car was reported to have been stolen during a burglary at a house in the Meersbrook area overnight on October 22.
The owner of the car has been informed and police said their investigation is continuing.