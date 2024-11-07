Boy, 16, among four arrested after stolen car traced to Meadowhall car park

A 16-year-old boy is among four people who have been arrested after a stolen car was traced to a car park in Meadowhall.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was caught on cameras being driven around Sheffield and Rotherham during the afternoon of Sunday, November 3, between 1pm and 2pm.

A 16-year-old boy is among four people who have been arrested after a stolen car was traced to a car park in Meadowhall. File photo | National World

It was later recovered from a car park in Meadowhall, and a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a man, 18, were arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The car was reported to have been stolen during a burglary at a house in the Meersbrook area overnight on October 22.

The owner of the car has been informed and police said their investigation is continuing.