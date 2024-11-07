Boy, 16, among four arrested after stolen car traced to Meadowhall car park

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 10:02 BST
A 16-year-old boy is among four people who have been arrested after a stolen car was traced to a car park in Meadowhall.

The vehicle was caught on cameras being driven around Sheffield and Rotherham during the afternoon of Sunday, November 3, between 1pm and 2pm.

Most Popular
A 16-year-old boy is among four people who have been arrested after a stolen car was traced to a car park in Meadowhall. File photoplaceholder image
A 16-year-old boy is among four people who have been arrested after a stolen car was traced to a car park in Meadowhall. File photo | National World

It was later recovered from a car park in Meadowhall, and a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a man, 18, were arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The car was reported to have been stolen during a burglary at a house in the Meersbrook area overnight on October 22.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

The owner of the car has been informed and police said their investigation is continuing.

Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhallPoliceRotherhamCars
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice