Boy, 15, missing from Rotherham
Police have appealed for help to find a 15-year-old boy who is missing from Rotherham.
By The Star Newsroom
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 20:05
Zayn Imaran was last seen in Rotherham town centre today at around 1pm.
He is around 5ft 4ins and was wearing an orange T-shirt, black Nike hoodie, black tracksuit trousers and blue trainers when he disappeared.
South Yorkshire Police said Zayn has connections in various parts of Rotherham.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 422 of May 21.