The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder yesterday in connection with the death of 42-year-old Anthony Sumner.

He was originally arrested on July 31, and has since been charged with murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Anthony Sumner was allegedly stabbed to death on the Manor estate in Sheffield

The boy is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court today.

A murder probe was launched after police officers were called to Windy House Lane, Manor, at 11.55pm on Thursday, July 29.

Officers discovered Mr Sumner with critical injuries and despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenage boy is the second suspect to have been charged over the death.