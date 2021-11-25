The boy, 15, was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) at the school, in Rotherham, after another teenage boy was attacked on Monday, September 6.

The incident was filmed and shared to social media.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The teenager has been bailed and is due to appear at court in December 2021.

A boy has been charged with ABH after an assault at a South Yorkshire school