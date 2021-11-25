Boy, 15, charged over assault at Rotherham secondary school which was filmed and shared to social media
A teenager has been charged over an assault at a South Yorkshire school.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 2:50 pm
The boy, 15, was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) at the school, in Rotherham, after another teenage boy was attacked on Monday, September 6.
The incident was filmed and shared to social media.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The teenager has been bailed and is due to appear at court in December 2021.
“Another 15-year-old who was also arrested at the time will be dealt with by the Youth Offending Team.”