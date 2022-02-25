Officers from the Doncaster Central Policing Team yesterday interviewed the 14-year-old under caution in relation to offences of assault and throwing a missile at a match.

A spokesman said that after seeking the views of the victim’s family, and working in partnership with DRFC, it was agreed the boy will be banned from attending DRFC games for 18 months, and will apologise to the victim.