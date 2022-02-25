Sheffield Wednesday: Boy, 14, banned by Doncaster Rovers after 10-year-old struck with bottle at Owls match
A 14-year-old boy had been banned from Doncaster Rovers games after a 10-year-old was struck with a bottle at the Sheffield Wednesday match.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:57 am
Officers from the Doncaster Central Policing Team yesterday interviewed the 14-year-old under caution in relation to offences of assault and throwing a missile at a match.
A spokesman said that after seeking the views of the victim’s family, and working in partnership with DRFC, it was agreed the boy will be banned from attending DRFC games for 18 months, and will apologise to the victim.