A boy has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving over an incident involving an electric bike in a Sheffield residential neighbourhood.

South Yorkshire Police’s Parson Cross, Foxhill, Longley and Southey neighbourhood policing team says the 14 year old has been charged in connection with an incident in Parson Cross involving an electric bike last at the end of May.

They said in a statement: “A boy has been charged with dangerous driving, driving other than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

“The 14-year-old has been charged in connection with an incident on Buchanan Road in Parson Cross on 29 May, which led to officers seizing an electric off-road bike.

“He will appear at Sheffield Youth Court on 2 July. “

Neighbourhood officers say their Parson Cross team will continue to target the antisocial and illegal use of all off-road bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters.

They have appealed for anyone with information about the illegal use of off-road bikes and/or e-scooters, to call 101 or email the team directly on: Sheffield_Neighbourhoods_NorthEast_ParsonCross@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.