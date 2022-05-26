Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 25 how Haider Ishtiaq, aged 21, of Sturton Road, in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, was followed by police when their automatic number plate recognition system picked up an issue with his BMW vehicle, but the defendant fled.

Prosecuting barrister Adam Keenaghan said the police ANPR was activated but Ishtiaq made off and a pursuit ensued and the defendant went through nine sets of red traffic lights and at one stage reached speeds of 80mph in a 40mph zone.

Mr Keenaghan added that Ishtiaq narrowly avoided colliding with other vehicles and police needed to use a “tactical manoeuvre” to bring the BMW to a stop after a 7.7mile pursuit which lasted ten minutes.

Pictured is the dangerously-driven white BMW that sparked a police pursuit in Sheffield in the early hours of October 9, 2021.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Ishtiaq: “It’s a truly terrible piece of dangerous driving. Nine sets of red lights you went through, some of them at speed. You drove at excessive speed. You put other drivers and pedestrians at risk. You put your passenger at risk.

She added: "All of that was while you had no insurance and while you were in drink.”

Ishtiaq, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving which happened along Ecclesall Road, St Mary’s Road, Forum Street, the A61 and Bochum Parkway in the early hours of October 9, 2021.

The defendant also admitted exceeding the drink-drive limit and to driving without insurance.

Defence barrister Damian Broadbent said Ishtiaq had been struggling because both his parents have been ill and his family were out of the country during the pandemic.

Mr Broadbent added that Ishtiaq had to mind his father’s shop and he had turned to alcohol but he is remorseful for his actions and he has become a carer for his mother.

Judge Harrison sentenced Ishtiaq to eight months of custody suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work, a rehabilitation requirement and a three-month tagged curfew. Ishtiaq was also banned from driving for 18 months.