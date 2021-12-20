Boozed-up Sheffield thugs who threatened a mixed-race family must stay off alcohol or face jail

Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 17 how David Hill, Luke Hodder, Brandon Moxon and Iain Inkson, all of Sheffield, admitted using threatening behaviour while they were with a larger gang who subjected a mixed-race family to abuse at the Cenotaph, in Barker’s Pool.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said a man and his partner and two daughters were subjected to racist abuse from the group before the man was punched and he and his family were pursued along Division Street.

A further defendant, Hayley Holdsworth, of Sheffield, was among the gang and she also admitted using threatening behaviour.

Pictured is Barker's Pool, in Sheffield, where a mixed-race family was subjected to abuse by a gang.

Recorder Anthony Hawks told the defendants: “You were part of a larger group who were gathered in the city centre near the Cenotaph and you all had plainly been drinking.

"The victims of your vile abuse was a mixed-race family out in the city centre minding their own business. I do not know what motivated you other than drunkeness and racial views but you chose to engage with that family. You shouted abuse at them.”

Mr Outhwaite said one of the daughters was repeatedly insulted and there were shouts of “monkey”.

As the father urged them not to insult his daughter a further defendant, Wayne Garrity – who is to be sentenced at a later date – punched him to the ground, according to Mr Outhwaite.

Pictured is the Cenotaph, in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, where a gang had gathered before they began abusing and threatening a passing mixed-race family.

Mr Outhwaite said: “They were followed and being intimidated by them and they continued to abuse them and they sought sanctuary in a shop doorway.”

Beer was thrown towards one of the daughters, according to Mr Outhwaite, and as the family tried to get into a Sainsbury’s store the door was locked and the family continued to be subjected to abuse including threats and a racist insult before police arrived.

Hill, aged 28, of Skelton Grove; Hodder, aged 29, of Burnaby Street; Moxon, aged 23, of Sicey Avenue; Inkson, aged 57, of Stradbroke Road; and Holdsworth, aged 20, of Maltravers Crescent, Sheffield, all pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive behaviour after the incident on June 13, 2020.

Ian Goldsack, defending, said Inkson lost his employment after postings relating to the offence and he was attacked on occasions because of the publicity.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how four men received suspended prison sentences and a woman received a community order after they used threatening behaviour towards a mixed-race family in Sheffield city centre.

Recorder Hawks sentenced Hill, Hodder, Moxon and Inkson to three months of custody suspended for 18 months with a 90 day Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Programme.

He told them: “You will be fitted with a device and if you drink alcohol in that 90 day period the device will be activated and you will be in breach of the suspended sentence order and you will be brought back before me and I will send you straight to prison.”

Recorder Hawks sentenced Holdsworth to a 12 month community order with a rehabilitation requirement.

Garrity, aged 32, of Derby Street, Sheffield, who pleaded guilty to affray, and a further defendant Steven Carroll, aged 29, of Maltravers Crescent, Sheffield, who pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour are due to be sentenced on March 7.