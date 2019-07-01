Boozed-up Derbyshire man and woman get community orders after shameful drunken fracas

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 26 how Kevin Michael Brown, 41, and Lisa Marie Nicholls, 39, had been at The Burlington pub, off Burlington Street, Chesterfield, before attracting the attention of police on nearby Church Lane.

Prosecuting solicitor Dan Church told a previous hearing officers attended Chesterfield town centre about 5.30pm, on May 31, after they received a report the two defendants were intoxicated and had a child aged under seven with them.

The Burlington pub, off Burlington Street, in Chesterfield town centre.

He said officers saw the man and woman with a small child who was crying and Ms Nicholls was slumped on the ground at the back of the Burlington pub.

Nicholls had slurred speech and had been wobbling around and smelled of alcohol, according to Mr Church, and she swore at police as she stumbled to her feet.

Mr Church said Nicholls started screaming and her head had to be pulled back as she tried to bite one of the officers.

Nicholls had to be restrained, according to Mr Church, and as she was being taken to a police vehicle she dug and dragged her nails into and across an officer’s arm.

Mr Church added that police stated Brown’s speech was also slurred and he started shouting and swearing.

Nicholls, of Gorse Valley Way, Hasland, Chesterfield, told police she could not remember what had happened because of the combination of alcohol and medication.

Brown, of Wikeley Way, Brimington, Chesterfield, said to police that he did not realise the state he was in and he claimed his drink must have been spiked.

Nichols and Brown pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly and to being drunk-in-charge of a child aged under seven.

Nicholls also admitted assaulting a police officer.

David Gittins, defending, said that they had made some effort on behalf of the child after they had received calls from someone to collect the youngster.

Nicholls has mental health difficulties, according to Mr Gittins.

Magistrates sentenced both defendants on June 26.

Nicholls received a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. She was also fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Brown was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.