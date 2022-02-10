Christopher Brown and Shannon Stacey, both aged 30, of Pontefract Road, Barnsley, both admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm after they got into a neighbouring couple’s garden and attacked them, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Recorder Gavin Doig told the defendants during the hearing on February 7: “These were offences out of an ongoing dispute between you and your neighbours and on July 18 the two of you decided to enter their garden shed and engage in unlawful activity.”

Prosecuting barrister Gurdial Singh said there had been an issue for about a fortnight before the male complainant saw Brown forcing his way into his shed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a boozed-up South Yorkshire couple has been spared from jail after they attacked their neighbours during a dispute over noise and parking.

Mr Singh said Brown grabbed the male complainant and struck him around the ribs before swinging further blocked blows and wrestling him to the ground.

Stacey also slapped the female complainant, grabbed her throat, dragged her to the floor and bit her nose, according to Mr Singh.

Mr Singh said Brown who revealed he had been drinking Stella Artois also admitted causing damage after smashing a window and damaging a door during the incident on July 18, last year.

Brown told police there had been issues about parking and he had walked through a gap in the fence and had been involved in a scuffle.

Richard Barradell, defending, said the incident had been a neighbourhood dispute concerning noise and parking but explained the complainants have since moved.

He added Brown lost his temper but he is remorseful and recognises he should have acted differently.

Recorder Doig, who said both victims had been bitten during the attacks, told the defendants: “Alcohol had been taken by both of you which is an aggravating feature and children were present at the time of the offence.”

However, despite both defendants having previous convictions their pre-sentence reports from the probation service were described as positive documents and Brown has a glowing work reference.

Recorder Doig sentenced Brown to 10 months of custody suspended for two years with 80 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.