Booze-fuelled man made threats to police in Sheffield that he was going to kill his partner

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court – sitting at the Sheffield Crown Court building – heard on December 30 how Francis James Roy, aged 46, of no fixed abode, told a police officer he was going to kill his partner after police found him under the influence of alcohol and decided to take him to hospital.

Susan Fisher, prosecuting, said police had attended a Sheffield address after Roy’s partner told them she wanted the defendant removing and he was found surrounded by bottles of booze and under the influence of alcohol.

Ms Fisher added: “Mr Roy indicated he had nowhere else to go and mental health services were spoken to by police officers but subsequently they wanted him to attend accident and emergency.”

As Roy was taken he told an officer he was going to kill his partner and following his arrest he repeated the threat, according to Ms Fisher.

Roy pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill his partner to an officer after the incident on November 20.

Paul McLeod, defending, said Roy has issues which need addressing and the court heard the defendant has been referred to a psychiatrist while remanded in custody and he is to be moved to a medical wing.