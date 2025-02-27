Boots, H&M and River Island targeted in Sheffield city centre crime spree by prolific shoplifter
Across a 10-day period during this month (February), Jason Pease targeted several different businesses across Sheffield including Boots, H&M and River Island.
Pease, aged 48, stole over £800 worth of clothes, a dog coat from a pet shop and a variety of toiletries.
But after being tracked down using closed circuit television footage, he has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police, and now jailed.
In his police interview, Pease admitted his offending, adding that he had already sold most of the items he plundered.
On Tuesday (February 25), Pease, of Orphanage Road, near Firshill, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield magistrates and pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from a shop.
He was jailed for 34 weeks on the same day by the same court.
PC Antony Nicholls, of the Sheffield Retail Crime Team, said: “Pease has shown a complete disregard for the law with his consistent targeting of businesses in the city. Shoplifting in not a victimless crime.
“Shopworkers and retailers should not have to deal with thieves.
“We will continue working with local shops to ensure they are aware of the best crime prevention advice, and we hope the sentence given to Pease sends out a clear message that shoplifting will not be tolerated here in South Yorkshire."
