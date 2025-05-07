Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A BMX enthusiast left her yellow classic Land Rover outside a pub after a big event she helped arrange in a popular Sheffield park.

But when she returned the next day to pick up the vehicle, which she thought was safe because of its immobiliser, she was shocked to discover it had been towed away by a gang of thieves.

Hannah Saville had left her bright yellow Land Rover Defender on Palm Street, Walkley, after having drinks with friends at The Raven pub after taking part in the reopening of the BMX track at Bole Hills recreation ground last Saturday.

Hannah's Lan Rovers at the Bole Hills Park for the BMX jam before it was taken. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

But the following morning, the distinctive classic car was no where to be seen, after being stolen, complete with a power generator in the back.

Hannah, aged 27-year-old, was one of the organisers of the weekend event.

She said: “I’d done a lot of the digging work that we have been doing at the track to make it ride well again, and we had the opening ‘jam’ event there on Saturday. I left my car near the pub, because I was having a drink.

“People had come from all over for the opening jam, and there were pizza stalls and music.”

She said she had since found CCTV footage and passed it on to South Yorkshire Police. The CCTV shows a gang of three people dressed in black attaching the Land Rover to the back of a black car, before towing it away.

“I’m annoyed by what’s happened, and it’s obviously ruined the weekend, after what had been such a great day on Saturday, after I had done something for the community. They couldn’t drive it away, because it was immobilised, so they have towed it away,” she said.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information.

The force said: “On Sunday morning (May 4) we received reports of a theft of a motor vehicle at Palm Street in the Walkley area of Sheffield.

“It is reported that around 2am on Sunday a yellow Land Rover Defender was stolen from Palm Street.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle. Anyone with information should contact police online or via 101 and quote investigation number 14/81441/25.”