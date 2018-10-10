Bogus worker conned vulnerable Sheffield man out of £10,000 life savings

A bogus worker conned a ‘vulnerable’ Sheffield man out of his life savings by indentifying ‘completely unnecessary’ work on his home.

Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team said a 44-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of scamming the man out of more than £10,000.

The man was questioned by Trading Standards.

Police said the man initially offered to mow the victim’s lawn, before identifying the unnecessary work.

The 44-year-old was questioned by Trading Standards and enquries remained ongoing, the force added.