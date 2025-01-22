Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman, aged 84, has been targeted by a bogus official at her Sheffield home.

The man claimed he was working for the police when he went to a house on Whirlow Grange Avenue, Whirlow, in Sheffield, earlier this month.

His visit is being treated as suspected attempted fraud.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a CCTV picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to this man as part of an investigation into a suspected attempted fraud at a house in Sheffield | South Yorkshire Police

Officers said in a statement: “On January 9 at around 3pm it is reported that a man attended an address at Whirlow Grange Avenue, and under the false pretence of working for the police, attempted to gain confidential financial information from an 84-year-old woman.

“The woman did not provide this information and the man left the address.

“Officers are investigating and would like to speak to the man shown in this CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries.”

The man is described as white and slim, with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via their website on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report.

You can also get in touch with them by phone by calling 101.

Officers say anyone who gets in touch should quote incident number 555 of 9 January 2025 when they get in touch.

Alternatively, report information anonymously by contacting the Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a form on the Crimestoppers website.