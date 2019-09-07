Bogus council officials targeting elderly people in Sheffield
Fraudsters posing as council officials have fleeced elderly victims in Sheffield out of their savings.
Police are hunting the cruel con artists, who have preyed on at least two vulnerable people in recent days, and officers have urged members of the public to look out for any elderly relatives or neighbours.
Yesterday, at about 3.30pm, a stranger claiming to be from the local authority reportedly tricked their way into a home in the Raeburn Road area of Gleadless Valley, from which an accomplice helped them steal a large sum of cash. That followed a similar theft in the Woodseats area.
Sergeant White said: “Enquiries are underway to locate these individuals, but I want to make sure the public are aware that there are unscrupulous people, acting in this way and targeting elderly people.
“I’d advise you to have a chat to your elderly relatives or neighbours; urge them to take a moment to think about who is at their door, make sure they use a door chain, or even speak to the caller through the window instead.
“Make sure they are keeping their doors and windows locked, in incidents like this people often take an opportunity to sneak in through open back doors. The best advice is, if they’re not expecting anyone or they’re not sure, then don’t open the door.
“It’s worth also remembering that ID doesn’t always mean someone is genuine, the best thing to do is contact the company they say they’re from, using a number from your phone book or the internet.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 498 of September 6. You can also email the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Team at sheffieldsouthwest@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.