Bogus callers: Warning issued after vulnerable South Yorkshire residents are targeted

Rotherham Council is working with South Yorkshire Police to warn residents of unexpected doorstep callers following a spate of incidents across the borough.

There have been reports of bogus callers targeting people and claiming to be part of the Rothercare team or posing as housing wardens - and in some instances, the callers presented cards that looked like official documents but were not related to the service.

All residents are being urged to carefully check the credentials or documents of any Rothercare visitors.

Rotherham Council’s director of adult care Anne Marie Lubanski, said: “We issued warnings to residents as soon as we became aware of the bogus callers targeting Rothercare residents and are working with police to swiftly apprehend these individuals.

“I urge everyone to make sure visitors have valid identification and to push the button and contact the Rothercare team if you have any concerns. They will be able to check for you and provide any assistance you need.”