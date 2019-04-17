Body worn video cameras ready to be introduced across South Yorkshire Police

Police in South Yorkshire will soon be routinely wearing video cameras which could help provide evidence from the incidents officers attend.

Forces across the country have been working to introduce the cameras, which are worn on each officer’s uniform, since the technology became available to allow devices small enough to be unobtrusive to be developed.

The equipment is now to be rolled out across the force, with one of the Barnsley district’s commanding officers warning they will soon be in use in the town.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said money had been set aside previously in the force’s budget to buy the equipment, which was already in used by officers in the firearms unit.

The decision to equip all front line officers with cameras had been delayed until all issues around their use had been ironed out, he said.

That includes how the recordings made were stored and ethical issues around how they were used.

However, it was expected the use of cameras would help change the behaviour of those involved in incidents attended by police, he said, as well as allowing the performance of officers to be checked.

“They will be useful in incidents like domestic incidents, we know they alter people’s behaviour,” he said.

“People behave better because they will be caught on camera. In court, it is very compelling evidence.

“It also means officers themselves have to behave well,” he said.