Body-worn cameras to be used in police crackdown on firework yobs

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons

Officers in the south west of the city have also described how test purchases are being carried out and children are being warned at school assemblies of the dangers.

And they have urged members of the public to help them by reporting any fireworks being let off close to roads in an anti-social manner.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of the Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team, said: “We do have patrols out and they will increase even more as we get closer to Bonfire Night. Our staff will be wearing body worn cameras to capture as much evidence as we can.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are aware that certain areas need more focus than others and patrols will be directed accordingly.

“All the firework shops are have had a visit this week so they know what the licensing conditions are and our expectations.

“There will be test purchasing next week with regards to firework sales.

“The schools officers will be in the relevant schools doing assemblies.

“We are doing daily scanning of incidents to find out where our focus needs to be.

“So what can you do? Please report to us if there are fireworks that are being fired near to roads or in an anti-social way.

“With the best will in the world, with the staffing we have, we cannot answer all calls that fireworks are being let off so we need to concentrate on the dangerous use of them. Ring 101 or report online. This will mean that even if we cannot get out straight away, it helps us to build up a picture.