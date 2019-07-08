Body found in South Yorkshire woodland
Police officers searching for a missing man have found a body in South Yorkshire woodland.
Although the body has not yet been formally identified, officers believe it to be that of missing Barnsley man Dean Lynch.
Mr Lynch, aged 46, was reported missing last Wednesday.
His car was later found close to Worsbrough Dam.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The body of a man was found in Birdwell woods, close to the A61, at around 8pm on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers do believe it to be that of Dean Lynch. Dean's family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.”
The death is not being treated as suspicious.